Brainstorming for your Christmas portrait projects this year? You might want to switch things up and do a monochromatic shoot. One thing to note though — just because it says monochromatic doesn’t mean it’s limited to black and white. In the video above, fashion and portrait photographer Lindsay Adler shows us how she works with color for some monochromatic Christmas portraits!

Adler’s tips are worth the try for several reasons. First, she encourages us to go beyond the usual colors associated with Christmas. By styling everything in her set — including the Christmas trees and ornaments — in various shades of pink, she was able to achieve a fun and experimental vibe to her portraits.

Next, she used a single, broad light source (Profoto D2) to give her scene with a nice, even glow. This is a nice touch for creating a retro Christmas vibe that matches the non-traditional color palette for the season.

The shoot is also a great showcase of what you can do with seamless paper backgrounds. Adler also noted that this option is necessary when you’re shooting full-length portraits. If you’re keen on switching up your backgrounds, give it a go for your Christmas portraits this year!

