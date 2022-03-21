Have you bought AfterShoot and want to know how to to get the most out of it? Are you on the fence about whether or not you want to buy AfterShoot yourself? Photofocus’ own Julie Powell and Bob Coates are on board to help you with any question you may have.
Topics Julie and Bob will cover:
- Bringing in photos
- Using the power of artificial intelligence to sort through images
- Find your images that will work best on social media
- The relationship between AfterShoot, Lightroom and Capture One
Julie and Bob will go live on March 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Want to join to learn more and see how you can save on your own copy of AfterShoot? Register here!
Speed up your photo culling and get back to creating with AfterShoot!
Improve and speed up your workflow with AI-based culling. Have AfterShoot find your best images, along with duplicates and photos that are blurry or have subjects with closed eyes. Check out what AfterShoot can offer you today!
Leave a comment