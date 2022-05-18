Until a few months ago, I had never used a culling program before. Then I heard about AfterShoot. I ran the trial software for a while and instantly fell in love with it. Now I have the Professional version and I doubt I will ever look back. It truly is the best way to supercharge your workflow for fast pre-processing and culling of your images.

Why AfterShoot?

While AfterShoot was designed for portrait and wedding photographers, it can be used for other genres of photography too. Travel, landscape and even food photography. The powerful AI (Artificial Intelligence) automatically filters out the best photos while you sit back and relax. It’s lightning-quick and easy to use, while still giving you complete control.

Easy to add albums in Aftershoot

Using AfterShoot

Simply select your folder of images and import them into AfterShoot, then run through the various culling feature selections. Set how strict or lenient you wish to be for duplicates, and blurred photos. Don’t worry — you can re-cull with stricter selections if you wish.

Even though this is super fast, it still gives you back some ‘me time’, grab a cup of coffee, go for a walk. You will receive an email when AfterShoot has finished.

Choose your level of culling strictness

The perfect pre-processor

Once culled, you can then go and review the culled images and make as many changes as you wish. This is something I found invaluable, due to the way it sorts and rates your images you can quickly and quietly make any changes as required.

The first few times I checked EVERY photo, just in case! Now I have learned that AfterShoot is actually very accurate and I have learned to trust it a lot more. I no longer fear AI.

AfterShoot rates every photo and sorts it into folders — it NEVER deletes anything. You can change, re-sort or re-cull anytime you wish. Once you are happy with your final selection, export to Lightroom or Capture One, or even to a folder on your PC for editing in another program.

Export direct to Lightroom or Capture One

The workaround for Windows PC and Lightroom

If you’re using AfterShoot with Lightroom Classic on a Windows machine, there’s a minor glitch. This issue does not occur on Macs.

When you import photos from AfterShoot into Lightroom, it brings over all the photos — not just those that you marked Selected. Luckily, Lightroom reads the metadata and brings over assigned colors and stars, so you can easily remove them from Lightroom if you want. From what I’ve heard, this is actually a glitch with Windows more so than an issue with AfterShoot.

Trusting the Artificial Intelligence

This is the hardest part of the program, learning to trust the AI — maybe I watched too many “Terminator” movies growing up? But seriously I have found AfterShoot the fastest and easiest way to automatically select, rate and find the best photos.

While it automatically culls, you still have complete control over selections. It frees your mind from thousands of small decisions for burst mode shoots and duplicate shots. I don’t think I can work without it now that I have used AfterShoot as a pre-processor.