This morning, Skylum announced Luminar Neo 1.0.2, a minor update to the software that adds sync adjustments, image 3D transform and more.

What’s new in Luminar Neo 1.0.2

Sync Adjustments

The ability to sync adjustments between photos has returned, meaning you can copy an adjustment you’ve made on one photo, and apply it to others as needed. This should help when dealing with a batch of photos that all require the same editing treatment.

Image 3D Transform

As a part of the Develop panel, you can now transform your image to correct for uprightness and aspect. Three sliders are included as a part of this Transform option: Vertical, Horizontal and Aspect.

PNG with alpha on Layers

Transparent PNGs can now be added as layers, and they’ll retain transparency in your scene.

Other enhancements

In addition to the enhancements above, Skylum has increased the FPS rate while dragging a slider and applying effects. There are also more keyboard shortcuts available across systems, as well as the ability to add folders and files for Windows from the Add Photos button.

Luminar Neo 1.0.2 is available as a free update to Luminar Neo users. Just go to Luminar Neo > Check for Updates (Mac) or Help > Check for Updates (PC).

