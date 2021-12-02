Today is your final chance to save up to 80% off Skylum products like the upcoming Luminar Neo and Aurora. Plus, get massive savings on creative power-ups like templates and skies.
Get Luminar Neo for just $44 and get the “Creative photo editing techniques” course for just $44. Then pair it with a Luminar X membership for $49, or Aurora for just $19.
What are you waiting for? Preorder your copy of Luminar Neo and save on even more extras and software! Hurry, this deal ends Friday!
Leave a comment