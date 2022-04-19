OK, I confess, I don’t always use the grid or the level on my camera! I have a tendency to lean to one side too, so when I’m super excited, or tired from a long day of shooting sometimes my horizon line ends up a little crooked — and I HATE that. I am betting I’m not alone? Well, it really doesn’t matter too much with the amazing tools in so many of the software out there. Here’s how to fix it in Luminar AI and Neo.

LuminarAI

In the Edit module click on the CompositionAI tool, you can then change the perspective, crop and straighten from there. You can also place your cursor just outside the corner crop handle on the image and rotate from there.

Composition AI tool in Luminar AI

Luminar Neo

It’s just as simple in Luminar Neo, open your image and in the Edit module, click on the crop tool. You can, of course, crop here or rotate or even flip your image. You can also just grab the corner crop handle and manually rotate your image. A grid pattern is there and quite handy for making sure your horizon is straight.

The Crop tool in Luminar Neo

So as you see it’s pretty quick and easy, no need to stress. Of course, if you got it right in-camera there is no need to correct it. But let’s face it, we don’t always get everything perfect in-camera, right?