The AI portrait features of LuminarAI have great potential for speeding up the frustrating, repetitive tasks that slow down getting photos back to clients. Let’s take a dive into this new tech and see what it can do!

Workflow for using LuminarAI to speed up family photography editing

This is the beta interface for LuminarAI, so on release date, things might be in slightly different places. I started out by applying my standard edits to the RAW files in Lightroom. While LuminarAI has a Lightroom Classic plugin, there’s no equivalent for Lightroom (yet, at least). So when finished in Luminar, I exported my files as JPEGs and then opened the files in LuminarAI.

Like Lightroom, LuminarAI works on a catalog system. Individual files or whole folders can be imported. All editing is non-destructive, meaning the originals remain untouched while a record is stored of the edits in the catalog. The edits are then baked into the final file by exporting.

For my test files, I picked a few different images from a few shoots with my own family. Then I played with the portrait options. Immediately, there were three tools that jumped out at me with a great big “Hallelujah!” reaction: Face Light, Eye Whitening and Teeth Whitening. These are always the last thing I do before I export final files for clients, for two reasons. First, I like to get the color and edit right because that alleviates much of the problematic teeth and eye tints, and secondly, it’s tedious and annoying as heck.

Well, no longer. LuminarAI does it in seconds — no zooming in and painting with an adjustment brush over teeth and eyes. Perfect corrections applied to every face detected. Hooray!

There’s a similar set of tools for skin texture (double hooray), dark circles under eyes (triple hooray) and red eye removal (quadruple hooray).

Besides these corrections, there’s a lot to play with by way of enhancement such as adding iris flare (which I loved for my baby’s blue eyes) and improving eyebrows. You can even change eye color with a single click, but I lean toward a more realistic edit, so I left that one for now.

As with any editing, I feel a gentle touch is best. You can check how things are looking with the backslash key showing the original before edits. Once I’d finished my corrections, I exported my batch. Done.

The AI portrait corrections in LuminarAI make this a great tool for cutting time from your family photography edits in Lightroom. Make your initial edits as per usual in Lightroom, export in full size, import into LuminarAI, apply face, eye and teeth corrections, and export finals. If you’re a Lightroom Classic user, then the process is even smoother with the plugin.