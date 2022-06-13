I recently wrote an article on how to remove people from your background in Photoshop. But I was then asked HOW to remove people from a background in Capture One. So I put together a quick little video on exactly how to quickly and easily remove spots and people from your photos.

Sensor and dust spots

Use either the Remove Spots tool or the Draw Healing Mask to remove basic sensor & dust spots.

Removing objects

Use the Drawing Clone Tool (S is the keyboard shortcut) to remove unwanted objects. Remember to press Alt to make your selection first. You can also alter the size, hardness and opacity of this tool too, by right-clicking your mouse.

The final image

Final image

Need help with something else? Why not ask within the Photofocus Community? There’s so many great photographers and it’s such a valuable tool.