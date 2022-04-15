Now that the pandemic is being lessened by vaccines, it means that life in the public sphere can happen more easily. Parties of all shapes and sizes are restarting. Weddings with more than close family in attendance are emerging again.

Join Rich Harrington with guest host Eric Ronald for the next Capture One Hangout on April 18, 2022 at 7 p.m. ET! Eric is a wedding photographer who loves to document the stories of each wedding.

What will Rich and Eric cover?

Using photographs to tell stories

Eric’s photography techniques

Eric’s Capture One workflow for wedding photography

How Eric and Rich use AI in AfterShoot to cull large batches of images to find the best ones before editing in Capture One

Want to join them? Register at this link!