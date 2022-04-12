I’ve been using Capture One 22 in the studio for a few months now. The ease of live tethering and the Overlay tool are just a couple of the main reasons. I’ve just discovered another one — Capture One Live.

What is Capture One Live?

Capture One Live allows you to shoot tethered and instantly share your images in real-time, remotely with clients or creative directors that can’t be on set. Get instant feedback on photos, while you’re still on set.

By sharing a link to specific people on and off the set, they can immediately view, rate and color tag photos directly on any device. PC, smartphones or tablets … Windows, Mac or Android … it doesn’t matter. It’s quick it’s simple and it works! They just need internet access.

Send Live link to any device

Who can it benefit?

Any stakeholder in the process — models, designers, creative directors, hair and makeup, and clients — can benefit from Capture One Live. By being able to access the images on their devices in real-time, they can double-check every aspect of the shoot, which makes things super-efficient and prevents unwanted costly reshoots.

If the client or creative director wants to change something, they can see and do it in real-time, whether they are there or half a world away. Perhaps your makeup artist notices a small change that is required that others missed. This can save you loads of time in editing.

How to use it

That’s the easy part. You will need to update your license and add Capture One Live to your account for $9.99 per month. Once updated you should see the Live icon appear next to the cursor tools in Capture One, or perhaps next to your import/export section. Click on that (it looks a little like two screens with lines coming out the top).

From the drop-down menu, choose your Collection and start sharing. You can add a password if you wish. Now copy and send that link to whoever needs it, via text, email, Messenger, etc.

Once your stakeholder receives the link, they click it and it opens in their browser. This lets them view the images as they are taken. They can be viewed, rated and color tagged. Currently comments aren’t supported, but Capture One has said they’re working on this functionality.

If your stakeholder is in-studio, they can make suggestions for changes as everything is happening. It lets you work together with anyone else involved in the process to make sure your photos are just as everyone intended!

Color tag and rate Color tag and rate

Endless possibilities

You don’t have to be live or tethered to share a collection with someone else, but it’s handy. Perhaps decide ahead of time if you want to work with a certain color scheme; red for dismissing, green for keep, yellow changes to be made, purple for perfection. Or whatever works. Perhaps you just want the star rating; one star for bad or five stars for fantastic. I am sure you get the idea. You can even change the language on your own device that you’re logged in on.

Deciding on final images is a breeze with Capture One Live

Not only is Capture One Live a great feature for portrait or fashion shoots … what about food or product shots? I could see this as being a real bonus for pretty much any shoot shot in the studio. Or at least where you can tether your camera.