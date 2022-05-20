Sometimes it doesn’t matter how patient you are — you can be waiting hours for people to get out of your shot in particular landscapes or tourist areas. Annoying yes, but there is a way to quickly and easily fix it.

So how do you remove people from your background in Photoshop? The Content-Aware Fill tool is a great option.

How to use Content-Aware Fill

The Content-Aware Fill tool is really great tool to use, especially for fixing up little areas like I show below.

It’s similar in many ways to how I expanded my frame using the same tool in Photoshop. Such a great feature. Once you remove the people from the background, it’s much better than the original image below.

Want some more Photoshop tips and tricks? Why not check out my Photoshop 101 page on my website … all FREE!