Protecting your photos with a backup is one of the most important things you can do to safeguard your precious memories. The key to a successful backup strategy is to make it easy, and ideally, automatic.

3-2-1 Backup with Mylio and Amazon

While there are several backup apps and possible workflows, the one I like best for protecting my photos is using Mylio Photos with Amazon Drive. This combo allows me to access my photos from any device (computer, tablet, phone) and protect them by having a backup copy on my external drive at home, and another in the cloud — a perfect 3-2-1 backup solution.

What is Mylio Photos?

Mylio Photos is an app for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS that lets you organize, sync, and protect your entire photo collection. Mylio Photos is $99/year. Learn more about Mylio Photos.

What is Amazon Drive?

Amazon Drive provides unlimited cloud photo storage to U.S.-based Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime is $139/year and includes a variety of benefits in addition to cloud photo storage.

How to backup all your photos with Mylio and Amazon

Start by organizing your media library with Mylio Photos on a computer (Windows or macOS). Once you’re up and running you can start adding images from your computer, external drives, and memory cards.

Next, add devices. Devices can be additional external drives, smartphones (Android and iOS), tablets or even additional computers. Mylio will seamlessly sync your photos across all of your devices.

Mylio protects your photo library by letting you designate one or more of your devices as a Vault. A Vault can be any device that has enough storage to hold a complete copy of the photos and videos in your Mylio Library. You can add as many Vaults as you like for additional protection against device theft or loss and drive failure.

Adding a cloud service as an additional Vault is a great way to implement a 3-2-1 backup strategy. Mylio Photos works with Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive and Amazon Drive. All are solid options, but I chose Amazon Drive.

As an Amazon Prime member, I can backup all of my full-resolution photos at no additional cost*. By adding Amazon Drive as a secondary Vault for my Mylio Library, all of my photos are backed up twice and protected on two different types of media.

Note: Amazon Photos (in Amazon Drive) is free for Amazon Prime subscribers. It offers unlimited photo storage and up to 5GB of video and “other” storage. If your media library contains video files, PSD files or other types of documents, you may need to invest in additional storage with Amazon to upload your entire media library to Amazon Drive.

Easy and automatic backup with Mylio and Amazon

Once you have Mylio Photos set up with Amazon Drive as a Vault there is very little maintenance required. Each time you open Mylio Photos and add new images, they will automatically sync to all of your devices, including Amazon Drive.

Mylio Photos’ Sync Panel makes it simple to check the status of your backup. The sync panel shows every connected device on your account and how many (if any) images need to be synced. To sync, simply open Mylio on a connected device and let the magic happen.

Mylio Photos, along with Amazon Drive, makes protecting my photo library simple. I can access ALL of my photos from anywhere in the world and rest easy knowing that my precious memories are protected.

Mylio on Desktop Mylio on Mobile Devices