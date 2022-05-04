There are a lot of apps out there that can help you add face tags to photos, but Mylio Photos is hands down the best I’ve used.

Face recognition technology is getting better and better, and that means there are always new ways we can use it to add face tags to our images. Face tagging in Mylio Photos makes finding photos of the special people in my life incredibly easy.

What is face recognition?

Face recognition is a form of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that mimics the human ability to recognize faces. When this tech is applied to organizing photographs, you can easily find photos of your friends and family.

Using face tagging in Mylio Photos

Face detection and tagging in Mylio Photos makes use of sophisticated face recognition technology. When you add images to the app, it starts scanning them for faces. Any photos with recognizable faces will be accessible from the Untagged album in the People view.

When you see a face you recognize, click on the ? below the photo and type in a new name, or pick a name from the list of names you’ve already identified.

Once you’ve identified a few people, Mylio Photos will look for those faces and group them together. You can quickly approve (or edit) these suggestions, working through large batches of photos in a short period of time.

Finding photos of your favorite people

One of my favorite things about Mylio Photos is being able to access all of my photos, on all of my devices, all the time. Not only can I view my tagged photos of friends and family on my iPhone, iPad and laptop, I can also continue to tag and organize my library on the go, on any device, and know that those changes will sync to all of my devices.

Organizing your photos may not be the most exciting project, but it is well worth the time. The ability to find a photo when you want it is priceless, especially when you’re looking for photos of loved ones and friends. Mylio Photos makes this task simple and attainable, and … maybe it is just me, but I think it is pretty fun!