RelightAI is one of the new features in Luminar Neo. Using it to help recover shadows and fix lighting in your landscapes is quite simple.
I used Luminar Neo as a plug-in from Lightroom Classic. The images in this article are otherwise unedited (so forgive the dust spots).
Lifting shadows and exposure
Once in Luminar Neo, I went to the Creative panel and RelightAI. Using the Brightness Near and Far sliders I just moved them around until it provided a more overall lit scene. Then I used the Depth slider to enhance it further.
It’s really simple to take the sliders to 0 or 100 just to see how they affect your image. For me, this is the easiest way to see exactly what is affected and how.
Warmth and brightness
In this image, I wanted to lighten it up and create a more blue mood and tone with it to reflect the cold, windy weather this day.
I used the RelightAI panel and increased the brightness near, far and depth to 100. Typically using 100 is a bit much but it worked on this for what I wanted. Then I opened up the Advanced Settings to see what other options I had. Dehalo is set to a default of 30, I left that alone. For the warmth near and far I decreased to bring out more of the blues in the water and sky.
RelightAI — simple landscape lighting fixes
Using the Luminar Neo RelightAI panel to fix my landscape lighting was very simple and easy to understand. It would be a great starting spot before you head further into post-processing in a more detailed way.
