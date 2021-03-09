Today, Capture One released its latest update of Capture One 21, version 14.1.0. This release brings a few new features, along with bug fixes and new camera support to the program. Here’s what to expect.

Style Brushes

With Style Brushes, you can apply local adjustments directly on the image without having to create a Layer and specify the adjustments manually. The tool, located in the Exposure tab of the default workspace, has 26 built-in brushes to help edit your photographs.

You can also create custom Style Brushes with any combination of Layer-supported adjustments, as well as Brush Settings.

When using Style Brushes, the Draw Mask tool will be activated. Once you start masking in the image, an Adjustment Layer is automatically created, with the settings embedded from the Style Brush. Layers are automatically linked to their Style Brushes.

Import Viewer

The new Import Viewer allows for sorting of images directly in the importer, helping to speed up the culling process. To open the Import Viewer, double-click an image in the importer and click the Viewer icon in the top left (or use the G key to switch back and forth).

Additional updates

New ProStandard profiles

The list of ProStandard profiles, originally released in Capture One 21 (14.0.0) has also been updated. Some of the added cameras include the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III, the EOS R, the Nikon D5, the Nikon D800, the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II, as well as the Sony a1 and a9.

Leica Live-View

Live-View support has been added to the Leica SL, SL2, SL2-S, S and S3 cameras.

New methods of linking Brush Settings

The Brush Settings menu has two new tick boxes — Link Brush with Layer and Link Eraser with Brush.

Improved visibility of Keystone tool

The Keystone tool has received a minor interface upgrade with thicker lines.

Viewer max zoom increase

The maximum zoom level in the viewer has been increased to 1600%.