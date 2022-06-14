This morning, Capture One announced Capture One 22, version 15.3, a significant update to Capture One. Extending upon its most-loved elements and features like industry-leading tethering and customizability, Capture One has added new features like wireless tethering for Sony cameras, Magic Eraser for easy and accurate masking, and Cloud Transfer.

Furthering its commitment to development driven by user-feedback, Capture One 22 15.3 brings a host of improvements to the user experience and its current stable of features. As of today there is Metal support on Intel Macs, a guided tour for new users to get familiar fast, new Styles functionality, and upgrades to Capture One Live to make it more than tool for real-time collaboration, but also a post-shoot platform.

Wireless tethering for Sony

You can now tether several Sony cameras over a wireless network. Identical to tethering over USB, wireless tethering gives you one less cable to deal with on-set, offering a new, dynamic tethered shooting experience. The following cameras are supported:

Sony A7R IV/IVa

Sony A1

Sony A7 IV

Sony A7s III

Sony A7C

Sony FX3

Sony ZV-E10

Sony A9 II

Save to card & computer when tethering (Canon)

Control where to save your images from the Camera Settings tool when tethering a Canon camera. You can choose to save to card, computer, or both. This provides a convenient backup method, as well as enabling the user to see and review the images on the camera display.

Magic Eraser

A new type of Eraser has been added, providing similar functionality as the Magic Brush. You can now easily remove parts of masks on similar areas such as sky, skin, etc.

The Magic Eraser is available from the Layers tool and Cursor tools. You can link the settings of the Magic Brush and Magic Eraser if needed. When linked, the Magic Brush and Magic Eraser will share the same settings for Size, Opacity, Tolerance, Refine Edge and state of Sample Entire Photo.

Tool Panel redesign

The Tool Panel has been redesigned to allow an easier and more predictable experience when browsing the interface. Additionally, the design will align with Capture One on iPad. The redesign consists of the following aspects:

New, bigger icons for all Tool Tabs

Labels below icons showing the name of the Tool Tab

Labels are enabled by default, but can be turned off

Fewer Tool Tabs by rearranging the tools

Easy access to customization options from the three-dot icon

Capture One automatically makes backups of workspaces if something changes when updating. Your previous workspace can be accessed from the customization menu. The previous default workspace is also available from the Workspaces menu under the name “Default (Legacy).”

Cloud Transfer

Cloud Transfer allows you to import into Capture One Pro images that have been uploaded to the cloud from the iPad app. You will need to be connected to the internet to use this feature. The “Cloud transfer” button can be added to your main toolbar.

You can add Cloud Transfer in your toolbar, and from there you will get access to a menu, allowing you to import the photos from the cloud into your computer, in your sessions or catalogs. The import process will then start, and your photos (and their adjustments) will be available to you in Capture One Pro desktop.

Capture One Live updates

Easier watermarking

You can set a watermark to an individual Live Session by choosing one of the Recipes, which can now be found in Capture One Live pop-up window. When you choose a Recipe, only the watermark settings are applied to the Live Session. The actual management of the Recipes takes place in the Exporter.

Keyboard Shortcuts (web only released in March, 2022)

You can now use keyboard shortcuts to star rate and color tag images in the Live Session.

New Live Session Duration option

The duration of an individual Live Session can now be set to 1 month. You can choose to set different duration while starting a new Live Session.

Other updates

Crop Aspect Ratio saved per image

The Crop Aspect Ratio is now saved per image instead of globally in the Crop Tool. Returning to a previously edited image will now show the correct crop ratio applied in the Crop Tool, making it more intuitive to crop.

Rotation Smoothness (Mac)

The smoothness of rotation and manual keystone correction is improved on Mac.

Style Pack functionality

Style Packs now show a confirmation when installing, preventing accidentally installing the same pack multiple times. Additionally, entire packs and folders can now easily be deleted from the Styles and Presets Tool by right clicking and selecting ‘Delete Folder’.

Style Brushes can now be included in Style Packs, enabling the possibility to create more valuable packs.

Guided tour

When launching Capture One for the first time as a new user (or in beta), a guided tour will appear with seven steps, highlighting important aspects to easily get started with Capture One.

Metal support on Intel

For hardware acceleration, OpenCL is replaced with Metal on Intel-based Mac computers. This will in the long run provide a more stable, performant application.

Auto Keystone Guides placement

When using Auto Keystone, the Guides are now placed according to where Capture One detects lines used for the correction instead of placing them at generic positions.

Preview Size recommendation

When using a preview size that is smaller than the monitor resolution, performance will be impacted. Capture One will in that case always use the raw file instead of the preview when displaying the edits, which is slower.

To ensure optimal performance, the preview size will automatically be set to match the system when launching Capture One for the first time as a new user. For all users, additional information has been added to the Preview Preferences for better clarity of the optimal setting.

Camera and lens support

Capture One 15.3 adds support for the Canon M50 II and R5C cameras, as well as four Canon lenses — the RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3, the RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1, the RF 800mm f/5.6 and the RF 1200mm f/8.