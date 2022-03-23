My home studio isn’t overly large, to begin with, but what to do when your backdrop isn’t quite large enough to cover the area in your image? Photoshop’s powerful AI tools to the rescue.

What to do when your backdrop isn’t quite large enough?

The AI (Artificial Intelligence) in software these days is quite astounding and makes light work of some many little jobs, which used to take an annoying amount of time, like filling in missing areas of your backdrop. Now it’s a simple job of using the lasso tool to make your selection, right-click and select either Fill or the new Content-aware fill. Either do an amazing job.

Using the lasso selection tool and Content-aware fill

Use the content-aware fill tool

The final image

Quick and easy and such a game-changer. So next time you need to make light work of something like fixing your backdrop, why not try the content-aware fill in Photoshop.