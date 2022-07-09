I have been using Adobe Lightroom Classic for years. I’ve even run a few classes each term. I find that there are a few basic tips and tricks that people often forget, or in the whole “trying to teach yourself how to use” mode that get missed.

So I put together my ten best tips for getting around in Lightroom Classic. These are tools within Lightroom I use pretty much each and every day.

Top ten Lightroom tips for beginners

Did I miss anything in my top 10 Lightroom Classic tips for beginners? Want even more top tips for Lightroom? Why not check out my Lightroom 101 page, or perhaps even dive into a self-paced online class?

Here are a few other tips you might find useful: