Yesterday, Adobe released new features and performance updates across Creative Cloud video and audio tools that enhance collaboration, improve workflows, and boost performance.

Notable updates to Audition gives users more speed and power to match the growing demand for audio content, from podcasts to audiobooks. The new Audition features in this release include:

Audition on Apple M1

Audition now runs natively on Apple M1 systems providing improved performance for recording and mixing high-quality audio content such as podcasts, broadcast, sound design, audio restoration, and more.

Audition on Apple M1

Loudness Meter (also in Premiere Pro)

Provides industry-standard ITU-based loudness monitoring for broadcast, podcast, and streaming media content. Presets support common regional loudness requirements, like EBU for Europe or ATSC for the Americas, while new presets ensure compatibility with online destinations, such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Netflix, and YouTube.

Strip Silence

A highly-requested feature that allows users to identify and remove silent or inactive regions in recorded clips, without losing synchronization in multitrack audio. This feature is extremely helpful for cleaning up voice recording, interviews, and preparing multi-track edits, such as podcasts or audio documentary content.

You can find a more detailed guide on the updates to Audition here.

Audition Strip Silence Diagram

Adobe is continuing to enhance workflows in Premiere Pro with the addition of:

Text Gradients – Text gradients are now part of the modern titling tools in Premiere Pro. Apply gradients to text in the Essential Graphics panel to add sheen to letters or colorful effects for text and titles. Text Gradients in Premiere Pro.

– Text gradients are now part of the modern titling tools in Premiere Pro. Apply gradients to text in the Essential Graphics panel to add sheen to letters or colorful effects for text and titles. Text Gradients in Premiere Pro. Label Colors for Captions – Caption items in the Captions track now have the same label color options as other items on the timeline.

– Caption items in the Captions track now have the same label color options as other items on the timeline. Improved Caption trimming – Caption items are linked to their associated video and audio clips, making it easier to fine-tune edits and keep everything in sync on the Timeline.

The feature summary for Premiere Pro can be found here.

There is also a new Loudness Meter in both Premiere Pro and Audition. New Loudness Meter in Premiere Pro & Audition.

The May release will also include performance improvements for Canon XF HEVC and support for DirectX12 display technology on Windows.