Following Adobe’s release of an Apple Silicon-supported Lightroom application earlier this month, the company has announced new beta builds for Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush and Audition, that have native support for Apple’s new chipset.

Available as a public beta through the Creative Cloud app, the new Apple Silicon platform offers improved performance and greater energy efficiency across applications.

For Premiere Pro, the application will take a phased approach to full support. The first beta includes the core editing functions and support for codecs like H.264, HEVC and ProRes. It also includes the new captions workflow, which requires a project file format upgrade. Third-party integrations are not yet supported.

Premiere Rush includes core editing functions, support for H.264 video, adding titles and audio from Rush’s built-in library and the ability to create and export projects locally. Additional format support, syncing projects and exporting to social media will be supported in future builds.

Finally, the Audition beta incorporates most of the existing audio editing features present in the application. It does not yet have support for video playback, extension panels or some third-party formats and integrations.

Full Apple Silicon support for these three applications will be available in the first half of 2021.