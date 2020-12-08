Late tonight, Adobe brought Apple Silicon and Windows ARM support to its Lightroom application, part of a round of minor updates brought to the Creative Cloud.

Additionally, both Lightroom and Lightroom Classic saw bug fixes and support for new cameras and lenses.

Photoshop’s update brings HEIC support to Windows, the ability to cancel cloud document upload, updated video components and several feature enhancements and bug fixes. Like Lightroom and Lightroom Classic, support for new cameras and lenses has also been added.

Earlier this fall, Adobe stated that Lightroom support for Apple Silicon would be added in the December update, while Photoshop support will be added in early 2021. Lightroom Classic will also see support for Apple Silicon sometime in 2021.