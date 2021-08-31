Adobe MAX 2021 — The Creativity Conference is a free virtual event from October 26–28, 2021. Their tagline: “Imagine. Connect. Create.” Sounds pretty great, doesn’t it?

You’ll be able to find inspiration, connect with other creatives from all over the world and learn ways to bring your ideas to life. All for free!

Here are the five sessions I’m most looking forward to at Adobe MAX 2021

Aerial and Landscape Photography and Perception of Our Planet

Photographer Tom Hegen leads this session. He will talk about how aerial photography has drastically changed the way we look at our planet. Beyond the different perspectives, aerial photography brings, it’s also allowed us to explore the human impact on Earth’s surface in new ways.

As I’ve been thinking about getting a drone more and more I’m looking forward to hearing Tom’s take on how seeing the world from above can open our eyes in a whole new way.

Must-Know Social Media Marketing Techniques

Personal Branding Expert, Phil Pallen, debunks common social media myths in favor of what gets you noticed online. He will help you figure out whether new platforms are worth your time and give you a content creation system to assist you in your posting strategy.

We all have a love/hate relationship with social media, that’s for sure. By signing up for this session I’m hoping to gain a few insights into what works and what doesn’t. I’m also interested in hearing about how you go about figuring out if new platforms are worth it.

Advanced Techniques for Lightroom Classic

Ben Willmore, Lightroom and Photoshop Instructor, Digital Mastery will show us what is possible by using the tools within Lightroom Classic to its potential. From organizing your images, searching and finding them and speeding up your workflow to uncommon editing techniques you can use.

As with most Adobe products, there are so many different ways to do things. No matter how long I’ve worked in Lightroom Classic, there are always new things to learn, new ways of editing and updates that can change or enhance the way we’re currently using it.

Creating Unique and Compelling Composites in Photoshop

Julieanne Kost, Digital Imaging Evangelist Director, Adobe. In this session, Julieanne will walk you through her creative process and explain how she transforms visual elements from multiple sources into a single, surreal, composited scene. She will also go over new Photoshop features that will enhance your compositing workflow.

While I am not a Photoshop user, Julieanne is one of the best presenters around and a personal favorite educator of mine. There is always so much to learn from her. So, while I’m not a Photoshop user and really don’t see myself starting down the composite road, I’m quite sure her storytelling techniques will prove to be quite useful in my own work.

Tilda Swinton: Creative Inspiration

Scottish actress Tilda Swinton, whose success in such well-known films as Michael Clayton and We Need to Talk About Kevin has brought her various accolades including BAFTA and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

It is always intriguing and interesting to hear how others approach creativity. You can always pick up some tip, trick or inspiration from those creatives who are passionate about their own creative work.

Registering and choosing your sessions for Adobe MAX 2021

You can register for Adobe MAX 2021 here. Remember, it’s free.

Once you’ve registered, choosing your sessions is relatively easy. The link is from last year’s article but it is set up the same this year. Categories to choose from, interests, products, speakers and more.