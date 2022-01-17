Plotagraph Pro, part of the Plotaverse app collection, helps you bring still images to life. One use is to add realistic motion to a photograph of water. Watch my short video tutorial below to see how I add motion to a photo of the large Godafoss Waterfall in Iceland.

In the Animation Points menu, we can add animation points. Simply click at the start of the motion and drag the arrow in the direction of the motion you want. But, you’ll also need to create stabilizer/anchor points. This dictates the part of the image that the motion will not apply to.

By creating a series of animation points and stabilizer points, you can add realistic motion to your image. The animation properties menu offers other options to enhance your project. You can use different animation modes, change the speed of your animation, reverse the animation or add a zoom.

Enjoy being creative with Plotagraph Pro!