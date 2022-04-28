Are you looking to keep your hands warm while still being able to use touchscreens? I tried a pair of Vallerret Power Stretch Pro Liner Photography Gloves to see if they were up to the task.

Pros

Does exactly what the description says

Moisture wicking

Keeps hands warm around 45° F (7° C) and undoubtedly cooler

Well-made

Comfortable and fits well

Touchscreen works flawlessly

Cons

Difficulty feeling dials and buttons requires some adjustment (not really a con since all gloves would have this issue)

Technical specifications

Package weight: 0.165 lb

Box dimensions (LxWxH): 12 x 4.65 x 1.2

Color: Black

Mild winter or early spring days

Vallerret manufacturers a number of different gloves. The Vallerret Power Stretch Pro Liner Photography Gloves are designed to keep your hands comfortable for mild winter or spring days.

I tested them in arid slightly breezy 45° F (7° C) weather for two days, which is admittedly not very cold. They were often slightly too warm for me. However, I tend to keep warm quite a bit, so I don’t think they would pose an issue for a lot of people at this temperature.

These are not thick gloves, and would not be as effective for cold, harsh weather. I believe I could use these gloves at temperatures around freezing if it weren’t windy while still feeling warm. Much past that and I would think I would want warmer gloves.

For these temperatures, I sometimes use compression gloves. These are much thinner and have the fingers exposed, so they’re not nearly as warm. But like I say, I tend to run a little “warm.”

I photographed this on a winter day that dropped slightly below freezing. I had either no gloves or thinner gloves than the Vallerret Power Stretch Pro Liner Photography Gloves and was reasonably warm.

Moisture wicking

They also have moisture-wicking Polartec dual-knit fiber. While I did not test them by touching wet objects, I did notice that my hands did not ever become sweaty. They apparently wick away moisture from the interior, which would keep your hands from being clammy.

Touchscreens

I have a waterproof case on my iPhone SE 2020. However, the Vallerret gloves worked flawlessly when I was using my phone.

The Vallerret gloves use conductive suede on the thumbs and index fingers. These allow you to use touchscreens without you needing to take the gloves off. As the fingers do not peel off like some of the other Vallerret gloves, you won’t miss it for that at all.

The gloves worked flawlessly with my iPhone, and seemed to work as well with the gloves on as when they were off. Very impressive.

Who doesn’t love a snowman? Winter in California’s mountains.

Liners

As the name implies, these gloves can be used as a liner for other gloves. These of course include other Vallerret gloves.

Comfort

These are very well made and very soft. Upon closer examination, the gloves appeared to be very well-stitched. I used the large size, and they fit my hands … well, like a glove. That is to say, very well. Furthermore, the exterior seemed to be soft enough that you needn’t worry about scratching surfaces either.

Manipulating buttons on the camera

I had no problem using the camera dials and buttons. However, I sometimes found myself craving that tactile response. I sometimes found myself wishing that I could take them off for that purpose.

Now, I am sure this would be the case with all photography gloves unless you can remove the fingertips. I think one probably simply needs a short adjustment period.

Film photo of the high desert in winter.

Perfect for those colder spring days

These gloves do exactly what Vallerret’s description says. They kept my hands very warm when around 45° F (7° C) with a slight breeze. I believe they would keep my hands warm to about freezing temperatures if not windy. And they worked extremely well with the touchscreen of my iPhone. Best of all, they are very comfortable.