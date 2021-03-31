Skylum has released an update to its Luminar 4 program, bringing support for new cameras as well as various performance improvements. This latest update is free to all Luminar 4 customers.
New camera support
Luminar 4.3.3 supports new cameras as well as lossy compressed CR3 files and lossy compressed RAF files. Camera support includes:
- Canon: EOS R5, R6, 850D and 1D X Mark III (lossy compressed)
- Fujifilm: X-S10
- Leica: M10-R, S3 and SL2-S
For a complete list of supported cameras, click here.
Performance improvements and bug fixes
Based on customer feedback, Skylum has improved stability in Luminar 4.3.3.
Windows
With this latest update, you can:
- Perform any aberration or auto distortion correction on fit to screen and while zooming to 100% while retaining image clarity
- Comfortably use Looks created in the latest version of Luminar 4 for macOs in Luminar 4 for Windows
- Launch Luminar 4 without a hitch in plugin mode even after setting it up from the installer
- Click the Crop Tool while working in the Erase tool without crashes
- Smoothly copy and paste adjustments with texture masking
Mac
With the latest update, you can:
- Perform any aberration or auto distortion correction on fit to screen and while zooming to 100% while retaining image clarity
- Comfortably use Looks created in the latest version of Luminar 4 for macOS on your Windows devices.
- Replace a photo in a folder during export from single image view without problems
- Easily switch to the Edit tab on Macs from 2009 and early 2010
- Keep all paths from Luminar 4 to your images in the Pictures folder intact when updating macOS
- Open a raw image in Photoshop 2021 as a 16-bit file and edit it in Luminar 4 as a plugin while retaining image quality
- Use Luminar as a plugin for Photoshop or Lightroom without Luminar freezing after returning an image from an adjustment layer
