Skylum has released an update to its Luminar 4 program, bringing support for new cameras as well as various performance improvements. This latest update is free to all Luminar 4 customers.

New camera support

Luminar 4.3.3 supports new cameras as well as lossy compressed CR3 files and lossy compressed RAF files. Camera support includes:

  • Canon: EOS R5, R6, 850D and 1D X Mark III (lossy compressed)
  • Fujifilm: X-S10
  • Leica: M10-R, S3 and SL2-S

For a complete list of supported cameras, click here.

Performance improvements and bug fixes

Based on customer feedback, Skylum has improved stability in Luminar 4.3.3.

Windows

With this latest update, you can:

  • Perform any aberration or auto distortion correction on fit to screen and while zooming to 100% while retaining image clarity
  • Comfortably use Looks created in the latest version of Luminar 4 for macOs in Luminar 4 for Windows
  • Launch Luminar 4 without a hitch in plugin mode even after setting it up from the installer
  • Click the Crop Tool while working in the Erase tool without crashes 
  • Smoothly copy and paste adjustments with texture masking

Mac

With the latest update, you can:

  • Perform any aberration or auto distortion correction on fit to screen and while zooming to 100% while retaining image clarity
  • Comfortably use Looks created in the latest version of Luminar 4 for macOS on your Windows devices.
  • Replace a photo in a folder during export from single image view without problems
  • Easily switch to the Edit tab on Macs from 2009 and early 2010
  • Keep all paths from Luminar 4 to your images in the Pictures folder intact when updating macOS
  • Open a raw image in Photoshop 2021 as a 16-bit file and edit it in Luminar 4 as a plugin while retaining image quality
  • Use Luminar as a plugin for Photoshop or Lightroom without Luminar freezing after returning an image from an adjustment layer

Save on LuminarAI

Save $10 on LuminarAI and get our free Boot Camp video course to help get you started!

Get your copy of Luminar AI today
Want even more freebies?