You can only have one link on Instagram or TikTok. You want to share more than that to your audience. Can you do this easily? Enter Linktree.

My Instagram account with one link leading to a menu (landing page).

Linktree

Linktree was one of the first to try to solve the “one link in bio” issue. It has some limitations, particularly with the free version.

This is my Linktree landing page for my Instagram account.

You may choose several designs, most of them with a clean and professional appearance. It offers buttons for your links and is easy to use. It also offers a place to place your short bio and popular social media icons with links below. Linktree also provides you with some basic social media statistics.

You may customize the last part of the website address. However, it will begin with “linktr.ee.”

And it is free.

Tree reaching up to Milky Way in California.

Strong aspects of Linktree

It’s very easy to use. You can choose from one of their templates, input links and be up and running in several minutes. This stops you from having to continually alter the link if you are referring to something in a post.

Alternatives to Linktree

If you have a website, you could create a hidden page and put buttons on it. You could do this on a WordPress site. You may also choose from numerous Linktree alternatives. These include ContactInBio, Milkshake, Campsite and more. Some of them offer more customization than Linktree. All of them follow the same idea of being a tiny landing page for Instagram, TikTok or other social media.

I have not investigated these or tested them out. Linktree works fine right away, it’s easy to use and I don’t need extra customization.

For now, at least.

Oh, and feel free to connect with me on Instagram. And here’s my Linktree landing page.