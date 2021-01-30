In this weeks episode, Photofocus publisher Rich Harrington sits down with two expert photographers.

We learn from portrait photographer and retoucher Kristina Sherk on how to make great portraits and edit your photos. We also hear from Mike Kubeisy on how to break into the tough Hollywood crowd and make it on-set (hint – it’s all about attitude). Plus both offer safety and business advice for trying to be a photographer during the COVID Pandemic.

