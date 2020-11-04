I recently was given access to a beta copy of the soon-to-be released LuminarAI to review. I was just a little bit excited to see what changes they had made and just how well the portrait tools would work.

I really liked some of the features that were available in Luminar 4, especially in the portrait and creative tools. It was also interesting to see how the new Templates workflow held up.

Let’s have a little look at Templates

There are templates for landscapes, portraits and more, which have been created in collaboration with pro photographers and retouchers. LuminarAI will offer suggestions for Templates that suit that particular photo at the top with For This Photo. You can try this or jump straight the Portraits collection below.

With built-in AI that scans the content of your image, LuminarAI can make pre-defined edits based on the unique elements of your image. These make finding a unique look quick and easy across a series of images.

If you have Looks from your current version of Luminar, you can find those too, in the Legacy section.

Finally, you can adjust the strength of each Template, or take them over to the Edit panel for even more control and AI enhancements.

Feather Light - Experimental collection

A quick look at portrait tools

There have been a few additions in the Portrait Tools section too, BodyAI, IrisAI, FaceAI and SkinAI. True some of these were available in Luminar4, but they have been improved. I only had a brief play in here on my first time around, but will definitely be back to delve a little deeper. These AI tools claim to make realistic adjustments to Body features, Catchlights, Facial adjustments (light, slim, accentuate, soften etc). And of course skin refinements to blemishes and shine. Let’s take a little look …