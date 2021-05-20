Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level, brought to you by Platypod, Photofocus and Skip Cohen University. Today we chat with fine art portrait photographers Tim and Beverly Walden.

We discuss:

How they each got started in the photography industry

The things photographers need to be doing the most right now.

Getting out of analysis paralysis

What kept them going through the pandemic

Their mentoring programs

How they sell the experience vs just the print

The secret ingredients to working together as a couple for decades

The role and importance of education

Advice for photographers just starting out today

You can find Tim and Beverly at:

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Share this podcast!

