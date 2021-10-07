Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level, brought to you by Platypod, Photofocus and Skip Cohen University. Today we chat about how to make the most out of the road to seasonality as we move into the fourth quarter for your photography business. We cover some great ideas about how to move your business forward, so be ready to take notes!

Check out Platypod.com, the world’s most compact tripod for photographers!



We discuss:

Why now more than ever, your clients have a renewed sense of family, and how family portraits play a role .

. Why you should stay in touch with your past clients.

The importance of being involved in your community.

How photographer Steven Gotz created coloring books for his clients with young children in order to lift their spirits.

How a “portrait party” can be a great way to get your name out in the community.

The importance of building a community calendar.

The importance of your blog.

How partnerships can revolutionize your business.

Be sure to let us know if you have any thoughts or questions in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to [email protected] or [email protected], with the subject line BEYOND TECHNIQUE IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

Share this podcast!

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.