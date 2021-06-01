Wide-angle lenses provides a lot of benefits when it comes to action photography. Here are four reasons that I love the most!

1. Wide angles create increased depth of field

Wide-angle lenses creates greater depth of field — even at larger apertures. Shot with Sony a9 + Tamron 20mm f/2.8 .

That’s super convenient when you want to have more things in focus (like about a group of people for example). If you still want blurriness to show in the background and foreground, pick a large aperture lens (like f/2.8) and choose the widest aperture.

Tip: Large aperture prime lenses like Tamron’s 20mm f/2.8, 24mm f/2.8 and 35mm f/2.8 tend to be cheaper, smaller and lighter than zooms.

2. They put the subject in context

Tight shots emphasis emotion, whereas looser-framed pictures puts the subject in context. Whether you’re at the gym, walking in the city or hiking in the forest, a wider compositions will let people know exactly in what environment you were — and how beautiful it was.

3. Suits great outdoors AND small indoor spaces

Wide angle lenses are amazing both for indoor and outdoor photography. Shot with Sony a9 + Tamron 35mm f/2.8 .

Super versatile, right? You KNOW your lens will be handy no matter where you are. Something good to know: Wide angles can usually focus closer than normal and telephoto lenses. This is very useful when stuck in tight areas … or just for creating nice close-ups!

4. Perspective distortion

Wide-angle lenses induces distortion because the field of view is larger than the size of the camera’s sensor. As a result, straight lines (especially on the edges of the frame) becomes curvy. A lot of people (including myself) really like that unique creative effect. If you’re not really into that distortion vibe, no big deal — it’s easy to fix it in post-processing with any good editing software!

Getting creative

Whether it’s for sports, landscape, architecture, street or even portrait photography, a wide-angle lens is a great tool to every photographer. I always keep one in my camera bag so I’m ready for anything that comes my way!