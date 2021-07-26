Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a high megapixel camera. This means you can level up your landscape photography, or any photography that’s dependent on capturing all the tiny details without angering your bank manager or — gulp — your significant other.

In fact, you can spend way under $2,000 and get cameras with up to 50 megapixels. Don’t believe me? Well, this round-up will focus on a few cameras that specialize in capturing insane amounts of detail without destroying your wallet. The cameras listed here don’t skimp in other areas either. They’re great all-around cameras that will put a big smile on your face. Let’s check them out.

Canon 5DS R

The Canon EOS 5DS R is an absolute megapixel monster! If you want your landscape, product, or portrait photography to positively sing, the 50.4-megapixel sensor in this camera will belt out beautiful tunes. It’s hard to believe that you can get this camera for such a low price right now.

There’s a ton of tech packed inside the wonderful Canon ergonomics we know and love. Along with the huge sensor, you’ll find a 61-point High-Density Reticular autofocus system with up to 41 cross-type AF points. Canon’s Intelligent Viewfinder II with 100% coverage, anti-flicker technology, a well-dampened mirror mechanism, USB 3.0 and the best system menus in the business. Pair this camera up with some of Canon’s legendary EF mount glass and your images will shine.

Sony a7R II

The Sony a7R II might not be the newest version in the a7R line, but it still packs a punch. When you weigh up the megapixel to price ratio, you’ll find that this is one heck of a camera for the money. Powered by a 42.4-megapixel sensor, the a7R II will help you capture tons of details. Even the most complex scenes will look incredible. You’ll have more room to crop too.

What else will your money get you? Well, you’ll be treated to 5-axis image stabilization. The autofocus works down to -3 EV. There is a 5 frame per second burst mode, 399 autofocus points, a 2.36 million dot electronic viewfinder and a tilting LCD. The Sony a7R II is nice and light at 1.3 pounds, which means you won’t be weighed down when you use it. The a7R II is easily one of the best high megapixel cameras you can get on the cheap.

Pentax K-1 II

The image quality from the 36.4-megapixel sensor found in the Pentax K-1 II is fantastic. There’s a ton of dynamic range to play with too. The Pentax K-1 II is also one of the most rugged high-megapixel cameras you can get your hands on. Rain, snow, dust, dirt, you name it — the K-1 II brushes it off with ease. The Pentax K-1 II also has one of the best optical viewfinders you’ll ever use.

Inside this DSLR you’ll find 5-axis IBIS, a self-leveling sensor, dual card slots and a swivel LCD. Astrotracer, which uses the built-in GPS to rotate the sensor and track the stars is also incredible. Handheld and tripod-based hi-res imaging modes will give you 144-megapixel images. There are dials and custom buttons galore, and so much more. If you’re looking for some serious bang for your buck, check out the Pentax K-1 II. Your landscape and product photography will thank you.