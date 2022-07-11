With summer in full swing, now’s a great time to pick up your favorite lens for all your summer adventures! Our friends at Tamron have a two-week flash sale that starts today, and you can save big!

Tamron’s flash sale deals

17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD for Sony mirrorless: Save $100

28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 for Sony mirrorless: Save $100

70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD for Sony mirrorless: Save $100

28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD for Sony mirrorless: Save $80

SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 for Nikon and Canon DSLRs: Save $100

SP 150-600mm f/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 for Nikon and Canon DSLRs: Save $200

150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD for Sony mirrorless: Save $100 and get a free BWD subscription

Want to check out even more deals on Tamron lenses? Click here to start saving!

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, some of you may still be looking for something for the photographer moms in your life. A new lens or two would make great options, especially if they’re looking to experiment or expand their tool kit.

Likewise, if you’re a photographer mom yourself, it’s always a good idea to treat yourself with a new lens! Either way, Tamron has recently put together their Mother’s Day deals just in time for the occasion!