Lens hoods have a purpose. It might be helpful if you learn what that is.

It’s rare that I step up on my soap box about gear, after all to each their own. But this one is just a pet peeve as it causes so many potential problems.

The lens hood doesn’t point this way when the lens is out of your camera bag!

Lens hoods are reversed when packing the lens into a lens pouch or for shipping. This makes it more compact.

Turn it around to provide physical protection to the front of your lens. This can minimize damage from drops, bumps, or running into things.

Mounting the lens hood forward also cuts down on unwanted lens flares that can strip a shot of detail and wash out the frame.

Turning it around also makes it easier to see and operate the manual controls on your lens.

Public service announcement over. Get the most from your gear.