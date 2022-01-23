Lens hoods have a purpose. It might be helpful if you learn what that is.

It’s rare that I step up on my soap box about gear, after all to each their own. But this one is just a pet peeve as it causes so many potential problems.

The lens hood doesn’t point this way when the lens is out of your camera bag!

lens hood
  • Lens hoods are reversed when packing the lens into a lens pouch or for shipping. This makes it more compact.
  • Turn it around to provide physical protection to the front of your lens. This can minimize damage from drops, bumps, or running into things.
  • Mounting the lens hood forward also cuts down on unwanted lens flares that can strip a shot of detail and wash out the frame.
  • Turning it around also makes it easier to see and operate the manual controls on your lens.

Public service announcement over. Get the most from your gear.