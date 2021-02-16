A lens hood’s main purpose it to prevent lens flare caused by light entering the side of the lens. Most photographers use the hood outdoors, but don’t think they need it while shooting in a studio. Here’s why you should always keep the lens hood on.

Lens flare and protection

Lens flare usually isn’t a major concern in a studio environment — but it can still happen. We are still working with light after all.

Another less obvious reason is protection. Keeping your lens hood on helps protect against accidental bumps or, worst case, dropping your camera.

Still keep the hood on the lens

Even when you’re not using the hood, still keep it on the Lens. Simply turn it around and lock it in place. This will ensure you always have your hood when you need it.

For more information, and visuals, check out the video.