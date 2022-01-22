Sometimes we just need a break. A break to breathe, to relax and to just be. There is no better place to do this than outdoors, in nature. Yes, even in inclement weather.

So, let’s grab our cameras and go. Take a little walk through the nearby forest preserve or even our own backyards. You’ll feel renewed and refreshed. Get up from your desk, the dishes in the sink will be there later and unless you have guests coming in an hour, the dust on the shelves can wait as well.

Make a game out of finding little compositions you can capture. Don’t worry about creating print-worthy images, just see what you see.

Try this

Stop, take deep breaths, close your eyes. Be. Feel the weather, the wind, the heat or cold. Now, take your camera, look through the viewfinder and stop when you see something that captures how you just felt. Now, compose the scene and click the shutter.

When you’re out in nature

What do you see that makes you smile? Click.

What do you see that is unique? Click.

What do you see that is interesting to you? Click.

Did you find something out of place? Click.

Did you find something that made you think of someone? Click.

Make this a habit

By taking the time to be in nature and truly consider how that feels, then create images, I’m guessing you’ll produce stronger images. They will be more apt to show those feelings you had when you clicked the shutter. Thinking about the above questions will also help you find subjects that matter to you beyond just a pretty scene.

Besides, nature is so healing and taking breaks from our everyday lives is important.