A fisheye lens may be exactly what you need in your photography bag. Here are seven reasons why.

1. Instant creativity

The fisheye here, along with the light painting makes the scene look even more otherworldly. Instant creativity. Abandoned airplane underneath the Milky Way.

Instant creativity is the number one reason why I love fisheye lenses. There have been times in which I have been doing night photography and was stuck or distracted. I’ve gotten calls before that disrupted my creative process. However, if I attach a fisheye lens, I feel like it turbocharges my creativity. A fisheye lens seems to create a lot of ideas.

2. New perspectives

Abandoned mining camp with a fisheye lens.

Even if I have been to a location numerous times before, I can always count on a fisheye lens to give me a new glimpse into the world. After all, who looks at the world from a fisheye perspective regularly — besides, well, fish? The fisheye lens allows us to pull back and get a beautiful, distorted 180-degree view of the world. Or we can jam it in close to something to get an almost macro view, going for the detail. Or add a surreal or psychedelic look to some portraits or album covers!

A surreal night portrait photo of two musicians in the Mojave Desert.

3. See the whole sky

A fisheye lens can often do a great job at capturing the whole sky.

That’s right. That 180-degree view (or so) works wonders for capturing the whole sky. Stick your lens straight up. There you go. A lot of times, what is on the ground will surround the edge, cradling the photo. This is great for night photography, astrophotography, and so forth. And as a bonus, a lot of fisheye lenses have wide apertures. They can let in a lot more light. This means that you can shoot faster and capture the stars as pinpoints if that’s what you want to do.

4. Context

Get a lot of what is going on around you. And do so easily! Context is key for many photos. I should add here that if you wish, you can use a fisheye lens and fix the distortion later if you choose not to have it. And you do have choices. Photoshop and other programs can address this. You can also use PTLens, which gives a lot of control over lens correction. Or you can photograph panoramas by combining several photos and fixing the distortion in post-processing.

5. Objects in your lens may appear larger than they are

Bathtub al fresco at night at an abandoned farmhouse, photographed by a fisheye lens up close.

I love this sort of distortion. The elements in the distance fall away and look small, while anything up-close looks larger than life. How fun!

6. Don’t worry about straight lines

Don’t worry about straight lines. If you were a real estate photographer, this might not work. But for creative purposes? I say yes! As you may suspect, this is a night photo of an abandoned mining camp deep in the Mojave Desert.

A lot of times, we need to address keystoning, straight lines on buildings or other things, and maintain proper perspective. Not here! Let it fly! Have fun!

7. Fisheye lenses are weird

Weird is great. Embrace your inner weirdness.

Landscapes can get in on the weird act too! Night photo in Utah with a fisheye lens.

What I use

I have been using a Rokinon 12mm 2.8 fisheye lens since 2017. It’s good and sharp. Although it’s manual focus, it’s rather easy and forgiving to focus. Of course, there are many different types of fisheye lenses. Explore a little and see what each one offers.