Here are some of my favorite quotes about creativity – and we can all use a little help being creative, right?
“The chief enemy of creativity is good sense.”
― Pablo Picasso
“Creativity takes courage.”
― Henri Matisse
“Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep.”
― Scott Adams
“If you’re not prepared to be wrong, you’ll never come up with anything original.”
― Ken Robinson
“Learn the rules like a pro, so you can break them like an artist.”
― Pablo Picasso
“You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”
― Maya Angelou
“Clear thinking at the wrong moment can stifle creativity.”
― Karl Lagerfeld
“To live a creative life, we must lose our fear of being wrong.”
― Joseph Chilton Pearce
“Creativity is contagious. Pass it on.”
― Albert Einstein
“The thing about creativity is, people are going to laugh at it. Get over it.”
― Twyla Tharp
Experience over 30 hours of content at the Photoshop Virtual Summit!
From May 2-6, 2022, you can join 20 of the world’s top Photoshop instructors as they share their knowledge — all for free! The Photoshop Virtual Summit 4 will feature 40 classes on topics such as selections, AI and portraits, creating and using brushes, sharpening, smart objects and more.
Leave a comment