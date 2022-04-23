Here are some of my favorite quotes about creativity – and we can all use a little help being creative, right?

“The chief enemy of creativity is good sense.”

― Pablo Picasso

“Creativity takes courage.”

― Henri Matisse

“Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep.”

― Scott Adams

“If you’re not prepared to be wrong, you’ll never come up with anything original.”

― Ken Robinson

“Learn the rules like a pro, so you can break them like an artist.”

― Pablo Picasso

“You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”

― Maya Angelou

“Clear thinking at the wrong moment can stifle creativity.”

― Karl Lagerfeld

“To live a creative life, we must lose our fear of being wrong.”

― Joseph Chilton Pearce

“Creativity is contagious. Pass it on.”

― Albert Einstein

“The thing about creativity is, people are going to laugh at it. Get over it.”

― Twyla Tharp