The focal length you choose will have an effect on the distortion of your image.
The other day I was out with some friends, and I also brought my Fuji X-T1 and 18-55mm lens along for the ride. I ordered a beer, and before having a sip I decided to photograph it. Because I was sitting close to the table, my first instinct was to photograph it with the lens zoomed in (in this case, it was set to 24mm):
The photo has some noticeable distortion, primarily at the top of the glass where it flares out and then narrows toward the bottom. I saw this and decided to reshoot it. Instead, I leaned back in my seat a bit, fully extended the zoom (55mm), and reframed it the same way as the original shot:
This second photo, in my opinion, is a much more pleasing photograph and represents the glass much better than the original. Even the glass in the background is more upright and less distorted.
What I learned about distortion:
- Photographing a scene close-up with a wide-angle focal length will add distortion to your subject.
- By moving yourself back (away from the subject) and using a longer focal length, you will reduce the distortion. You will end up with a more pleasing and natural representation of your subject.
Nicole, what you wrote is technically correct, but very misleading. The perspective changed because, and ONLY because, you changed the camera-to-subject distance. Changing the focal length of the lens changes only the size of the subject in the frame.
I don’t see how it’s misleading. When you frame two subjects similarly using different focal lengths, then you are more likely to have distortion with the wider focal length. This tip is to help photographers see what happens if they get too close with a wide lens. An inexperienced photographer may photograph a portrait of a person (head and shoulders) close-up from 24mm without realizing that it would be smarter to photograph them far away using a longer focal length. Or, a photographer may use a wide-angle lens for a group shot (thus, distorting the edges) instead of stepping back… Read more »
I’ve been wondering about this actually. When newborn photographers, shooting at clients’ homes say their go-to lens is a 35mm because of limited space in some sessions. Does this wide angle not cause distortion? I had a recent newborn and had to use my 17-40mm L due to space restrictions and felt some shots were distorted even though I tried to stay nearer the 40mm focal length :( Wondering if it’s worthwhile getting a 35mm prime to add to my arsenal.
Hi Gillian, it’s really a matter of preference. If you shoot close with a wide lens, it will distort the image. However, that does not necessarily mean that it will look bad. Maybe, the next time you have the room for it, try doing an up-close wide shot vs. a longer zoomed-in shot and compare the two. :)
I actually prefer the first image as the distortion adds a bit of pop. The main glass has some depth or separation from the secondary glass. While I know the angles of the second glass are not natural, the second photo is very flat and bland, boring. All in the eye of the beholder and the context of what the shooter is trying to convey.
Good tip I’ll keep in mind. Thanks.
