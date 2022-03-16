This morning, DxO announced DxO PureRAW 2, an update to its program that automatically corrects problem areas like noise, distortion, vignetting and more. In addition to featuring integration with Lightroom Classic, DxO PureRAW brings a major speed bump, support for X-Trans cameras and improved OS integration via context menus.

I had the chance to put DxO PureRAW 2 through its paces over the past couple of weeks. I had already been a user of the program, using it as a pre-processor for my high ISO images. With DxO PureRAW 2, I can integrate it better into my existing workflow, and get done faster than ever.

Pros

Speed bump is pretty noticeable, even on older machines

Lightroom Classic integration keeps your existing edits and applies them to the generated DNG files

Ability to send images to DxO PureRAW 2 at the system level is welcomed

Update should bring faster support for new cameras and lenses

Cons

No way to minimize Lightroom Classic progress bar when working

DxO PureRAW 2 — Bringing the best in image corrections at your fingertips

I’ve written about PureRAW before, and much of how it handles your photos is the same. Upon opening your photos in PureRAW 2 (either as the stand-alone application, or Lightroom Classic plugin), you’re presented with a series of options.

For best results, I keep the RAW processing method set to DeepPRIME, and almost always apply global lens sharpening and lens distortion correction. The photos are then output as DNG files.

This adds to the time, however, with DxO PureRAW 2, I’m seeing at least a 25% speed bump on my way-too-slow 2019 MacBook Pro laptop. DxO advertises PureRAW 2 as being up to four times faster on Apple M1 machines, too. And the output files are amazing, offering you the flexibility of a RAW file without the problem areas.

DxO PureRAW 2 — Finally integrated with Lightroom Classic

One of the biggest things I was asking for with DxO PureRAW was integration with Lightroom Classic. And finally, we have it! It’s as simple as selecting your images, right-clicking Export > Process with DxO PureRAW 2. You’ll then be presented with editing and processing options before you click the Process button.

The nice thing here is that while it’s processing, you can continue to use Lightroom Classic. This is different from other plugins, which oftentimes lock down Lightroom Classic when you’re using their plugin. Mind you, you need a pretty powerful machine to do two processing tasks at once … but it is technically possible.

After the images are done processing, they’ll be added to a DxO folder inside of the folder where the original images live (or a custom folder you select). They’re also added to a Lightroom collection, so you can easily find these without having to dig through your Folders panel.

A similar function lies within Finder (macOS) or Explorer (Windows), where you can right-click on photos and send them right to DxO PureRAW without having to launch the application.

Applying your edits

A huge benefit to the Lightroom Classic integration is if you had previously made edits to your photos, they’ll be copied over to the DNG files created by PureRAW 2. Not everything will copy over — for instance, any of the Lens Corrections edits you’ve made will be reset — but that’s because they directly conflict with what you’re doing with PureRAW 2.

This should save tons of time if you have to go back and fix noise, a vignette, chromatic aberration and other processes that PureRAW 2 performs.

DxO PureRAW 2 — Fixing even the most flawed images

Over the past two months, I’ve had several outdoor, nighttime events. And while PureRAW 2 works great on all images, in my opinion, it really shines for when you’re stuck outdoors in the dark, pushing your ISO super high.

Take the below image, for instance. This was shot at ISO 10,000 on my Sony a7 IV. PureRAW 2 handled it with ease, getting rid of the noise, sharpening the photo and removing the vignette. It even kept the Lightroom Classic edits I had made to exposure, contrast, shadows, saturation and more.

And take this image, taken at ISO 20,000. There’s some pretty noticeable noise here, especially after increasing the exposure and shadows. But PureRAW 2 comes to the rescue again, providing me with a clean, workable photo.

DxO PureRAW 2 really has become one of my favorite tools to use on my images, as it really helps with that finishing touch. No longer do I have to correct images one-by-one, guessing at how much noise reduction or lens correction changes to make. DxO PureRAW 2 just does it for me.

DxO PureRAW 2 — Support for new cameras, lenses and X-Trans cameras

DxO PureRAW 2 now supports RAW files from X-Trans sensors, bringing its benefits to Fujifilm XT photographers. Additionally, DxO PureRAW has added support for several other popular cameras, including:

Canon EOS R3

DJI Mavic 3 / Mavic 3 Cine

Fujifilm: GFX 50S II, XF10

Leica: M10-R, SL2, SL2-S

Nikon Z9

Ricoh GRIIIx

Sigma fp-L

Sony: a7 IV, a7R IIIA, a7R IVA, FX3

The company also announced that it’s adopting the same camera and lens support system that its flagship product, DxO PhotoLab, uses. So we should see faster support for new camera gear as it comes to market.

DxO PureRAW 2 — More efficient workflow for your images

With the addition of Lightroom Classic integration and a pretty hefty speed boost, it’s easy to see why DxO PureRAW is the leader when it comes to fixing problem areas in your images.

You can get your copy of PureRAW 2 for $129. If you’re a current user, you can upgrade for $79.