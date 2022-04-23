Personalized gifts are one of the best ways to celebrate mom this Mother’s Day. Besides selling all types of artwork, you can also upload your own photos to Fine Art America and create your own gifts for mom.

Fine Art America offers plenty of options for unique gift ideas you can create for your own mother that she will treasure for years. This is a great way to dig out some old photos and use them.

Create keepsake vacation memories

Mother’s Day is a great time to update that old boring phone case your mom has. Grab an image from one of her favorite vacations and create a new phone case for her.

Decorate or accessorize your home

Sports photos, dance recitals and any other of those childhood activities you took part in will have your mother smiling as she relives those moments. And just think, in the form of a pillow she can hug you even when you’re not there.

Puzzles are always a good idea

Another fun photo gift is a puzzle. In this case, maybe a couple of puzzles or one for each grandchild. They would be excellent gifts ideas for the grandchildren to give to Grandma.

Personalized tote bags

They grow up so fast. Save those early years while still giving a gift that is useful. It seems we can never have too many tote bags.

Personalized family recipes

Do you know that one family favorite recipe? The one your mom is always rewriting out to give to everyone? Yep, print that! There are several ways you can do that. If you want to create a bunch for her to give away, create it as a greeting card. She can have them at the ready to send out all the time.

Another idea is to create a spiral notebook, then she can continue to add to her recipe library. Either way, pretty unique way to preserve your family history.

Wall art always works

If you can’t find another option that works for you, check out the wall art. Do you have photos of an old family farm where your mom grew up? Even old family (or new) photos that maybe have never made it off your phone into print. Now’s the time to get a canvas or framed print for mom to display proudly.

Painted portraits

Upload your most memorable moments together — wedding photos, engagement photos, family reunions, baby photos and more! A master portrait artist will digitally recreate your entire photo from scratch using hand-painted brush strokes.

You’ll receive a one-of-a-kind, museum-quality print which is signed by the artist. You can customize your print with hundreds of different frames and mats so that it arrives at your doorstep ready-to-hang.

Simply upload your photo … select your print type (canvas print or framed print) … select your print size … select your frame and mat … and you’re done!

This is the perfect gift for Mother’s Day!

As a special promotion for Mother’s Day, take 20% off your Painted Portrait order with discount code MOM20. The discount code is valid for orders placed before midnight ET on May 8, 2022.

No matter what you choose, Fine Art America makes it simple to upload your image and choose what you want to print it on to create a personalized gift. From wall art to beach towels, home décor to stationery, they cover it all.