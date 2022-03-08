Looking for hassle-free Mother’s Day mini session ideas? Look no further than a printed backdrop, like the ones from Kate Backdrop (UK, DE), which offers gorgeous high-resolution images printed on beautiful fabric, that hangs beautifully.

All of my family mini sessions this year were a breeze and everyone loved their photos.

Large range of designs

With so many designs to choose from, there is sure to be one for everyone’s taste. The fabric allows any wrinkles to drop out easily and hang beautifully.

They also have a large range of backdrops for everyday use, as well as specialty and themed ones. I have several designs that I use in the studio every day, from fine art, florals, holidays, solid colors, old master, windows and doorways. They also have vinyl floor mats and paper products. There are loads to choose from.

Large range of sizes

Not only do they have a range of designs, but they also have size options for each design. Some designs have more options than others. But I must admit I really like the 3-by-2 meter large backdrops that fit across my shooting area.

Quick and easy setup

The simple rod-pocket design makes them super easy to set up and install on a backdrop stand, no clips required. As you can hang from a backdrop stand, and take that anywhere — you can easily shoot on location if you wish. The fabric allows for wrinkles to drop out with ease, especially if hung overnight. But you can also give light steam before use.

Kate Vintage Boho Backdrop

So for your next Mother’s Day mini sessions, order yourself a fabulous backdrop and create your own family magic.