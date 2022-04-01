Pentax may be remaining stubbornly DSLR, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t interesting things happening with their cameras all the same. Let’s have a look!

Astrotracer made easier

Pentax’s Astrotracer is similar to a tracking mount for night and astrophotography. Pentax-Ricoh recently released a firmware update for their highly-touted K-3 III DSLR.

Firmware version 1.41 allows this camera to use Astrotracer without having to do the more complicated calibration “dance.” In other words, you no longer need to wait for the camera to acquire GPS data or precision calibration. And it’s immune to areas that have strong magnetic interference, an issue in some locations previously. Let’s hope this firmware update shows up in their other cameras, including the K-1.

Pinhole lens

Pinhole lens

Thingyfy Pinhole Pro Max has a Kickstarter campaign for what they describe as the “world’s most advanced pinhole lens.” And yes, it is available for Pentax K-mount. You may adjust the aperture between f/36 to f/233 (that’s not a typo) in six different aperture settings. And you can also adjust the focal length between 18-36mm.

They also have lens mounts for Canon EOS/EF/RF, Nikon F, Nikon Z, Sony A, Sony E, Fuji X and Micro Four Thirds as well as Pentax. The body is made of anodized aluminum alloy, so this isn’t your college Pringles Can pinhole experiment.

Thingyfy has also successfully made other pinholes, although this is their first pinhole lens that has multiple apertures and variable focal length together.

Pentax now has eye autofocus … sort of

H-h-how? Well, don’t get TOO excited. Pentax has not released a mirrorless camera with eye autofocus that rivals Sony’s Eye AF. But it’s still exciting.

MonsterAdapter has released the new LA-KE1 adapter. This mounts Pentax K-mount lenses to Sony E-mount cameras. Like other companies, Pentax has a rich legacy of classic lenses, some rare and sought-after. And certainly, many Pentax users have amassed quite a collection. If they so desire, they can now take these lenses into the mirrorless world.

MonsterAdapter adds autofocus for screw-driven lenses and electronic aperture control. Many classic lenses such as Limited and Star lenses can be used.

They do not support all lenses with internal focus motors, however. At least, not yet. But with the ones that do work, you can use Sony’s subject tracking and face or eye detection focus modes. Your Pentax lenses may not be quite as quick as using a Sony lens, but it will more than do its job for slightly less demanding tasks. In other words, if you are a sports photographer, this may not be for you.

And video users? Sorry, you can’t use most of the adapter’s features when shooting videos due to things like AF noise and power consumption.

However, MonsterAdapter claims that your K-mount lenses will be sharper by using on-sensor Phase Detection AF technology and in-body image stabilization from Sony mirrorless cameras.

Nightaxians

I should also mention here that there is a new video podcast on YouTube entitled Nightaxians. I am one of three people who discuss all things Pentax. But while we all use Pentax gear, we also discuss many other things, such as night photography, lenses, adventures on trips, portraiture and many other topics.

Here’s the latest video.