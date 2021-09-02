The Pentax K-1 has a built-in Astrotracer. This enables you to stars utilizing GPS data to shift its sensor during longer exposures, allowing you to shoot longer exposures without star trailing while reducing noise and increasing details. The Astrotracer does much of what a tracking mount does, but without the extra cost and weight.

I interviewed Tim Little about practical real-world applications of the Astrotracer earlier. He has now created this video to further demonstrate this remarkable feature, which you’ll find above.

Check out more of Tim’s work on his website.