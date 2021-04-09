This morning, Samyang announced the 24mm f/1.8 FE autofocus lens for Sony cameras. Designed for landscape and astrophotography, the 24mm f/1.8 features a short minimum focusing distance with corner-to-corner image quality. Features include a Focus Hold Button and LED indicator, maximizing the usability for capturing the night sky.

The lens features 11 elements in 8 groups, with 7 special lenses (2 ASP, 3 HR, 2 ED) allowing you to express your infinite creativity. This is especially suitable for astrophotography, due to its minimized spherical and coma aberration.

The new Custom Mode can be operated through the newly-designed Focus Hold button. Once you enter the mode, an LED indicator will blink twice, and the focus will automatically move to the infinity position. You can also save your own focus position with the Focus Hold button. This helps to keep the lens locked at the specified focusing distance.

The 24mm f/1.8 weighs 8.1 ounces and is only 2.8 inches in length. It has weather sealing to protect from light dust, rain and snow.

The lens provides a wide-angle view of 83.7 degrees, and has a short minimum focusing distance of 0.19m (0.62 feet). The 9-blade circular aperture provides smooth, creamy, natural-looking bokeh.

The 24mm f/1.8 also features the latest STM (stepping motor, allowing for quiet and precise autofocus in both photos and videos.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced. We will update this as we learn more. More information about this lens can be found on Samyang’s website.