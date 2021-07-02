Around this time of year, we always see so many articles about how to photograph fireworks. What if you don’t like fireworks or they’re rained out, or possibly canceled? What else can you do to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday photographically?
Flowers always work
Next grocery store run, pick up a bouquet of flowers. Generally, you’ll find around the few weeks before the 4th that they’ll have all sorts of colored flowers and added little decorations to bouquets.
Photograph your food
You know your aunt always makes that flag cake with strawberry stripes and blueberry stars, right?
Flags are flying everywhere
The Old Glory standby. Seek out one of those massive flags nearby. Look for ‘fields’ of flags in local parks. Pick up your own flag to hang out, or decorative flags you can use to create your own photo setup with.
People are fair game
You’ll likely still have some sort of get-together, a picnic or a local small gathering to celebrate the Fourth of July. Maybe you’re having a cookout. Photograph your friends and family enjoying the holiday.
Photograph parades before the fireworks
While they may be a bit different this year as organizers are getting creative with their events so should you with your photography. Take family photos in and from your cars. Photograph the decorations you see along the route in people’s yards and on their cars.
Think completely outside the box
How many red, white and blue things can you find to photograph? Buildings, kid’s toys, lights … make a challenge out of it.
There are always opportunities to create images if we are aware of what is around us, push ourselves to think about what else we can see and find to photograph.
Small “sidewalk” ground display fireworks are fun to photograph with a telephoto lens (where legal).
Yes for sure Gary and my inner pyro loves that stuff! I just didnt’ get around to getting out and buying any to photograph before I wrote this. And yes…where legal!!
I took your advice and headed out to find some Red, White and Blue. I tried to find different angles and ways to shoot a Field of Flags. I tried to attach the pictures, but it didn’t work.
Dianne – Sorry uploading didn’t work! Feel free to upload them to our Flickr group if you’d like – https://www.flickr.com/groups/photofocus
That’s awesome Dianne – I saw a few of your photos on facebook – lovely finds and images!