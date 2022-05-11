Transparency with my business and teachings is very important to me. Granted, I don’t need to disclose everything, but I like to show that I am human from time to time.
The life we tend to share online is usually oftentimes shown to be the highlights of our lives, much of it good, and we usually don’t share the not-so-perfect stuff. This article lists out all of the “dirty photography secrets” I keep as a full-time photographer and educator.
I use Auto White Balance
For as long as I can remember, I have been shooting in Auto White Balance (AWB). There are some pretty amazing third-party tools to help get accurate color in-camera, including the Expodisc and the ColorChecker Passport. However, for my photography, I don’t really find them necessary. Cameras have come a long way in their ability to create accurate color from the get-go, and since I photograph in RAW and don’t need to completely recreate the exact color in my photos, it’s easier for me to just let the camera do the work while I’m shooting. And then I can make minor adjustments in post-processing after the fact.
I shoot in Aperture Priority
Sure, I pop the camera into manual mode from time to time (or Bulb, when photographing long exposures). But for the most part, I prefer to use Aperture Priority. I even wrote an entire article about it! Basically, I let the camera do the thinking for me (in other words, I choose the aperture and let it balance the meter by selecting the shutter speed for me). Then, I make exposure adjustments by adjusting the Exposure Compensation up or down. For most of my images, the aperture is the “creative” decision, and it doesn’t matter what the shutter speed is (assuming it’s fast enough to stop motion and prevent blur). The way I see it, I’m saving myself time by letting the camera make the exact same decision I would make, without letting it distract me from creating photographs.
I rarely use a histogram
For the most part, I rarely check the histogram on my camera. Instead, I use the “blinkies” on my FUJIFILM camera to look for overexposed spots. Plus, a perfectly-shaped “mountain” in the histogram doesn’t always mean that the photograph was properly exposed. I might not be getting all the information that way, but it has worked well for me in the many years I’ve been a photographer.
I don’t put clear filters on my lenses
If I’m going to spend hundreds of dollars on a lens, I’m not going to lessen its quality by putting a subpar filter in front of it. I prefer to keep the front of my lens naked, so to speak. Filters protect the glass, but I have never broken any of my lenses (knock on wood!). I still use filters, such as circular polarizers to cut through reflections or ND filters for long exposures, but that is about all I will place in front of my expensive glass.
Sometimes my camera gets lonely
Yep, that’s right. There are times when I will go days, or even a few weeks, without using my camera. It’s easy to get chained to the computer (especially when writing blog posts and creating tutorials is what pays the bills). While I wish I could be out with my camera every single day, it’s not always something that is feasible with the work that I do.
I don’t have gear FOMO
One thing that is good and bad about getting into photography is all of the gear we can acquire. It can be too easy to feel like we need to have the most recently-announced camera model or lens, even if what we are using works perfectly. I love my FUJIFILM cameras and lenses, but I am currently using a FUJIFILM X-T3, even though there is a newer model available (the X-T4). There was a time I used to upgrade more regularly. I would get the newer models of cameras when they were released. But, I’ve fallen back into a more conservative approach and really analyzing what I need (instead of what I want) before I make a purchase.
I despise social media
Back in its glory days, Twitter, Google+, and Flickr were wonderful places for photographers. We had community, great places to share our photos, and back-and-forth conversations that were upbeat and helpful. Now, so much of social media is polarized and politicized. Or, it’s become so flooded with the same unoriginal photos, along with poorly-targeted ads and bots, that it has lost its appeal. Social media has become less “social” and more of a “look at me” platform. It’s a place where everyone strives to get the most “internet points”. I haven’t canceled my accounts or written it off entirely, but I do spend most of my online time elsewhere.
As an alternative to regularly sharing via my social accounts, I created my own free online photography community, which is growing steadily and has a lot of wonderful photographers in it. It’s a way for me to connect individually with other photographers, and even host virtual and local get-togethers. If you’d like to take a look, you can join me in the community by clicking here.
What are your dirty photography secrets?
Do you have any dirty secrets when it comes to photography? Share them in the comments below!
Very interesting read – I sin in many of the same ways although I use manual fighting against over exposure
I agree that using Aperture Priority is very fast and convenient but the problem I face often is getting an incorrect shutter speed. I’ve had moments when the light is well and subject is still, still the shutter speed becomes slower than necessary, making the image look blurry. I’ve faced this situation more than once. That’s why I choose to use manual all the time. Yes, at the moment when I need to shoot something fast and I don’t have the time to tickle with the settings, I’ll grab shutter priority or aperture priority depending on what I’m shooting, but… Read more »
Hi Nicole, great to learn some of your tricks and strategies for real life! I also enjoyed reading your post on aperture priority. I’m just starting to learn more about my camera and admit that I had already started to think that I must learn how to shoot manually. This is probably why it’s taking me so long to learn as I produce so many terrible photos! I’m resolved now to be a bit kinder to myself and wrap my head around aperture priority well and truly.
If you ever do want to clean your sensor yourself, I highly recommend the Sensor Gel Stick. I believe it is only sold on PhotographyLife.com. Great product, very easy to use, nice video tutorial so you don’t have to be scared. I have no investment in company, just think it is a great product.
A friend of mine also recommended that as well, so thanks!
Thanks for being transparent with us. We each use arte cameras a little different to get the same results once the fundamentals are down.
It is nice to know great photographers are like everybody else!
Love this.
I do use ND filters all the time, living as I do in New Mexico. If you could see what my windshield looks like after getting caught in a single sandstorm, you would, too. I don’t use cheap filters, though, and I feel that the expenditure is well worth it. Even the most expensive filter is nothing compared to what most of my lenses cost and all but two are DX.
I also find that aperture-priority is a good way to shoot most of the time. That’s a trick I picked up from a pro.
I’m anything but a pro.
It’s nice to know I’m not the only one who commits some of the “heinous crimes” that a lot of photogs get so bent about. ;) I shoot 90% of the time in Aperture mode, almost never look at my histogram, and rarely move my WB from Auto. When I do, it’s only to another WB preset… never to a custom setting. I also have gone weeks without picking up my camera. I’m sure I do a lot of things “wrong”, but I think if a shooter is having fun, learning and improving… then they’re a success. Whatever little bad… Read more »
Thanks for the honesty, great to hear from real people.
Yes, we all cheat from the manual setting.
You are so honest about the your photography. Most of the photographers get so technical and get caught up in it so much that some times I wounder if they enjoy photography or they just want to show every body how smart they are. Ron
Thanks Nicole, you have just validated many of the things I also do, and sometimes get funny reactions from others for. Just one thing – dive in and clean your sensor. I also avoided it for many years fearing the worst. I even had a cleaning kit sitting in the drawer for well over a year. But one day, I just couldn’t put up with the dust bunnies any longer and I decided to clean the sensor. It took me two or three tries to get it just right, but really no longer than a half hour.
Just do it!!
Nice article… glad to read that my sins are only venial….lol
I absolutely love your professional manner but more importantly? The way you took the time to answer my question…….from some stranger in Florida who had the sense that you would take that time to assist me. Thanks for that and thanks for articles such as this one. BTW, I am not sure about shooting in any mode OTHER than manual. For me, it just keeps my attention always on the subject at hand.
Great article re aperture. Thanks What do
You feel is the main advantage or reason to shoot in aperture ?
Most of my creative decisions (especially with hand-held photography) are with the aperture. Other than that, the shutter speed just needs to be fast enough to hand-hold, and so there’s no point in bothering with manual mode to have to change the setting every time the light changes. So, all in all, the main advantage is speed (fewer decisions to make).