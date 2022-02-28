At some points in our journey as photographers, we will encounter realities that can affect our motivation and interest in the craft. As with any creative activity, there will be moments of highs and lows. They will definitely have some impact in our work. But it’s also important that we learn from them to get better at what we do. If you’re new to photography, today’s photography inspiration is will help you be in the right mindset for when these realities come in.

While shooting with the Fujifilm GFX100S in Snowdonia, Canadian photographer Kyle McDougall talked about three of these truths. These, he stressed, are things that he experienced several times in the past 15 years. They are not specific to him, however. He reminds us that these are challenges and realities that every creative will face. So, if you’re currently wrapping your head around any of them, know that you’re not alone, and it’s part of the ride.

For example, you may be feeling unhappy about your photography. It may seem as you don’t come up with great images as fast or as often as you expected. This nagging feeling may eventually discourage you from picking up your camera. It may also keep you from drawing real photography inspiration out of every shoot you do.

However, McDougall reminds us that our best work will take time. We will encounter episodes of feeling uninspired or uninterested. There will be bad images or those that we simply don’t like. But these are all part of the creative process. It’s important that we don’t let them stop us from giving ourselves the chances to learn, create, and move forward.

