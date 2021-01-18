The simple and clean look of minimalist photography is a great way to emphasize your subjects, regardless of the genre you’re shooting. It also creates a lot of breathing room around your subject, which is effective in communicating themes like isolation and solitude. This is made possible by using negative space, or the unoccupied space that surrounds the main subject of your photo.

In the video tutorial above, the folks behind Mango Street share some useful tips for using negative space to create minimalist photos. These include choosing the right location for uncluttered backgrounds, getting the right perspective for compositions and using the right lens for the job. If you don’t have a problem with tweaking the scene captured to really nail the minimalist look, they also threw in some Lightroom and Photoshop tools for good measure.

If you’re looking to challenge yourself this year, why not try doing some minimalist photography with these tips? Don’t forget to share your results with us in the Photofocus Community!