The long dark winter days are starting to get shorter and the promise of spring is right around the corner. For many landscape photographers, this means more opportunities to get out and capture the natural beauty that’s all around us.

One might think a lot about the cameras and the lenses they will use to capture the beauty of the world. However, having the right camera bag to get your gear where you need it to go is vital. In this roundup, we’re going to take a quick look at four camera bags that landscape photographers swear by. These camera bags are spacious, durable, comfortable and they’re priced right as well. Let’s take a look at four of our favorite bags for landscape photographers.

WANDRD FERNWEH 50L — For hardcore landscape photographers

The FERNWEH is built tough for when the going gets rough.

Another camera bag that I adore. The FERNWEH from WANDRD. This is a bag you take with you when you know the hike to your location gets serious. This 50L bag can carry it all. The FERNWEH even has a dedicated waterproof compartment that can carry a hydration bladder, which comes in handy on those long hikes to your landscape photography location. The FERNWEH also has a tough waterproof coating and it’s not afraid to get down and dirty.

The main compartment has four entry points, which makes getting to your gear easy. The FERNWEH also works with any of the WANDRD camera cubes. This means you can easily hot-swap your gear between WANDRD bags. The FERNWEH is incredibly comfortable. You can make this camera bag fit you thanks to the adjustable shoulder straps. There are also sternum and waist straps for added support. Find out more about it in our full review.

Tenba Solstice 24L — All day comfort for landscape photographers

Landscape photographers will love how much support this camera bag provides.

The Tenba Solstice has been one of my go-to camera bags for a few years now. This camera bag can carry everything landscape photographers need while being extremely comfortable to wear. You can fit two DSLR/mirrorless camera bodies, up to seven lenses, plus accessories in this bag. There’s even room for a 13-inch laptop or tablet. There are tripod and water bottle storage pockets, and there are spacious front and top pockets. The bag also repels the rain well, too.

However, it’s the straps that make this bag shine. The thick padded shoulder straps make carrying gear to your shoot location effortless. The waist and sternum straps add even more comfort and they help disperse the load. You can also swing the bag around on your waist to get access to your gear without taking the bag off completely. It’s genius. If you’re a landscape photographer who likes to be prepared for all situations, this could be the camera bag for you.

PGYTECH OneMo 25L backpack — A hybrid bag for modern creators

If you need to carry camera gear and a drone, this camera bag is for you.

The OneMo from PGYTECH is a highly versatile camera bag that’s ideal for landscape photographers who like to be out at dawn and home by dusk. On top of being incredibly comfortable, this bag can hold a lot of gear and it protects it well. Julie Powell took it for a spin and said:

“There is room for pretty much everything you can imagine, we packed everything we needed for a day trip. Totaling over 17 pounds, the padding on the back, shoulder straps and chest straps made it comfortable to wear.” Julie Powell

On this particular trip, Julie took her camera, lenses, a drone, filters, batteries and more. There was even room to spare thanks to the expandable zippers. If you’re looking for a water-resistant camera bag that won’t break the bank, check out the OneMo 25L from PGYTECH.

Lowepro Photosport Pro 55L — For landscape photographers who love adventure

The Lowepro PhotoSport Pro 55L is a big bag, but it allows you to carry everything you need for a multiday excursion.

The Lowepro PhotoSport Pro 55L is a bag for landscape photographers who like to go on multiday hikes out in the wilderness. The bag is strong enough to survive the backcountry yet soft and supportive in all the right places. Here’s what we said about it in our full review:

“The build quality is fantastic. The accessory strap system makes the bag very versatile and the adjustable harness system and lumbar support make this is a very comfortable bag.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

The bag is incredibly comfortable and it can be made to fit just about any size torso. The bag can hold multiple cameras, multiple lenses, a tent, a sleeping bag, a hydration bladder, clothes, and rations. If you need a bag that can carry it all on your next landscape photography adventure, check out this bag from Lowepro.